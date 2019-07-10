Home

Neville Funeral Service (Hemel)
75 Marlowes
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP1 1LF
01442 252395
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
13:15
The North Chapel, West Herts Crematorium
Garston
View Map
David Mahoney Notice
MAHONEY David Paul Of Anchor Lane,
Hemel Hempstead passed away peacefully on
29th June 2019,
aged 78 years.
He will be sadly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The North Chapel,
West Herts Crematorium,
Garston on Monday 22nd July 2019
at 1.20pm.
No flowers please but, if desired, donations to SSAFA via www.memorygiving.com or
there will be a donation box
at the service.
All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, 75 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead
HP1 1LF Tel: 01442 252395.
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 10, 2019
