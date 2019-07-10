Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Berkhamsted)
344 High Street
Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire HP4 1HT
01442 870326
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
13:15
Chilterns Crematorium (Hampden Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Clive Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clive Scott

Notice Condolences

Clive Scott Notice
Clive Anthony
SCOTT of Kings Road, Berkhamsted,
died at Stoke Mandeville Hospital
on Monday, 24th June 2019,
aged 75 years.
Funeral service to take
place at Chilterns Crematorium (Hampden Chapel) on
Wednesday, 17th July at 1:15 PM.
No black ties please.
All flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'Spinal Injuries Association' or
'Hospice of St Francis' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
344 High Street, Berkhamsted,
HP4 1HT Tel: (01442) 870326 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.