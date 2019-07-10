|
|
|
Clive Anthony
SCOTT of Kings Road, Berkhamsted,
died at Stoke Mandeville Hospital
on Monday, 24th June 2019,
aged 75 years.
Funeral service to take
place at Chilterns Crematorium (Hampden Chapel) on
Wednesday, 17th July at 1:15 PM.
No black ties please.
All flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'Spinal Injuries Association' or
'Hospice of St Francis' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
344 High Street, Berkhamsted,
HP4 1HT Tel: (01442) 870326 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 10, 2019