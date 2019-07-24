|
MANSBRIDGE Christopher Reginald 1961 - 2019
Passed away peacefully at his
home on 15th July 2019,
surrounded by his loving family.
His Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 31st July at
The Chilterns Crematorium
(Hampden Chapel) at 2.00pm.
No flowers please,
at Christopher's own request
but donations for
Rennie Grove Hospice Care c/o
Church View Funeral Services Ltd
161 Broad Street,
Chesham, HP5 3EF or
via : christopher-mansbridge.muchloved.com
NO SUITS PLEASE
Colourful Clothing / Football Shirts
and/or Badged Scarves would be appreciated.
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 24, 2019