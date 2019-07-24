Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church View Funeral Service (Chesham)
161 Broad Street
Chesham, Buckinghamshire HP5 3EF
01494 776777
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
14:00
The Chilterns Crematorium (Hampden Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Mansbridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Mansbridge


1961 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Christopher Mansbridge Notice
MANSBRIDGE Christopher Reginald 1961 - 2019
Passed away peacefully at his
home on 15th July 2019,
surrounded by his loving family.
His Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 31st July at
The Chilterns Crematorium
(Hampden Chapel) at 2.00pm.
No flowers please,
at Christopher's own request
but donations for
Rennie Grove Hospice Care c/o
Church View Funeral Services Ltd
161 Broad Street,
Chesham, HP5 3EF or
via : christopher-mansbridge.muchloved.com
NO SUITS PLEASE
Colourful Clothing / Football Shirts
and/or Badged Scarves would be appreciated.
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.