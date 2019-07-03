|
|
|
Vibert Christina Mary
(Chris) Formerly of Hollybush Lane,
died at Wilton Lodge Care Home on
Sunday, 16th June 2019, aged 80 years.
Beloved mum of Frances
and mother-in-law to Mark.
Graveside service to take place
at Woodwells Cemetery
on Friday, 12th July at 12:00 PM.
All flowers welcome. Donations,
if desired, can be made to a in memory of Chris c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 3, 2019