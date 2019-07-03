Home

J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00
Woodwells Cemetery
Christina Vibert Notice
Vibert Christina Mary
(Chris) Formerly of Hollybush Lane,
died at Wilton Lodge Care Home on
Sunday, 16th June 2019, aged 80 years.
Beloved mum of Frances
and mother-in-law to Mark.
Graveside service to take place
at Woodwells Cemetery
on Friday, 12th July at 12:00 PM.
All flowers welcome. Donations,
if desired, can be made to a in memory of Chris c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 3, 2019
