Catherine Bates Notice
Bates Catherine Of Cherry Orchard, Hemel Hempstead died at Watford General Hospital on Friday, 16th August 2019, aged 87 years.
Beloved Mum, Grandmother and
Great Grandmother, who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Marks R.C. Church,
Hollybush Lane Hemel Hempstead
on Monday, 2nd September at 10:00am, followed by the interment at Woodwells Cemetery at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"British Heart Foundation" sent
c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01422) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
