Ballard Carl It is with great sadness to announce the passing of
Carl William Ballard on
15th March 2019.
Carl will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
The funeral will take place on
11th April at St Lawrence's Church, Abbots Langley at 11.30 followed by a service at West Herts Crematorium at 12.40.
Family flowers only please, any donations if desired to MIND charity.
c/o A&C Tadman Ltd 39a High Street, Kings Langley, Herts, WD4 8AB
Tel: 01923 264296
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
