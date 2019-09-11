|
|
|
Duff Brian Of Berkhamsted sadly passed away
on Wednesday, 28th August 2019,
aged 90 years.
There will be a celebration of his
life at Chilterns Crematorium
(Milton Chapel) on Wednesday,
25th September at 12:15pm.
All family and friends are welcome
for refreshments afterwards at Berkhamsted Cricket Club.
All flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"The Hospice of St Francis" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019