Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:15
Chilterns Crematorium (Milton Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Duff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Duff

Notice Condolences

Brian Duff Notice
Duff Brian Of Berkhamsted sadly passed away
on Wednesday, 28th August 2019,
aged 90 years.
There will be a celebration of his
life at Chilterns Crematorium
(Milton Chapel) on Wednesday,
25th September at 12:15pm.
All family and friends are welcome
for refreshments afterwards at Berkhamsted Cricket Club.
All flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"The Hospice of St Francis" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.