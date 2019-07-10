|
|
|
Gower Beverley Gail of Moorland Road, Boxmoor,
died at Watford General Hospital on Thursday, 4th July 2019
aged 73 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
on Friday, 12th July at 2:00 PM.
All flowers welcome.
If desired, donations can be made through www.jworley.co.uk/donate,
or by cheque made payable to
"The Hospice of St Francis" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 10, 2019