Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:30
Chilterns Crematorium (Milton Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Millington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Millington

Notice Condolences

Beryl Millington Notice
Millington Beryl Jean
(Jean) of Paddock Way,
died at St Paul's Care Centre
and Nursing Home on
Friday, 1st March 2019
aged 88 years.
Funeral service to take place at Chilterns Crematorium (Milton Chapel) on Thursday, 14th March at 11:30 AM.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"Rennie Grove Hospice Care" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.