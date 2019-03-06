|
|
|
Millington Beryl Jean
(Jean) of Paddock Way,
died at St Paul's Care Centre
and Nursing Home on
Friday, 1st March 2019
aged 88 years.
Funeral service to take place at Chilterns Crematorium (Milton Chapel) on Thursday, 14th March at 11:30 AM.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"Rennie Grove Hospice Care" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
