MARSHALL Beryl Christine Alice In loving memory of a dearly loved mum, nan and great nan who sadly passed away on
21st November 2017.
It doesn't take a special day
to bring you to my mind,
For thoughts of you are always
near and not hard to find,
To think we never said goodbye
will always leave regret,
But the hearts that always loved you
are the ones that will never forget.
If roses grow in Heaven Lord,
please pick a bunch for me,
And place them in my mum's arms
and tell her they're from me,
And keep her close beside you,
and when she turns to smile,
Place a kiss upon her cheek
and hold her for a while.
For she was my precious mum
dearer and more precious than gold,
Loving and caring and the best
mum this world can hold.
Love and miss you forever,
God Bless, Rest in Peace
Until we meet again.
Daughter Andrea, Husband Pat, Grandsons Patrick, Sean,
Paul and Steven xxxxxx
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019