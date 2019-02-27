|
Hobbs Beryl Frances Passed away peacefully
8th February at Stoke Mandeville Hospital aged 80. Beloved wife to Philip,
Mother to Liz, Tracey and Sally,
Nannie to Sarah, Matt, Jamie, Chloe and Ethan and Great-Nannie to Charlotte, Mia and Lewis.
Funeral to be held at 11.30 am on Wednesday 27th February at Amersham Crematorium followed
by a celebration of her life at
The Greyhound, Wigginton.
Family flowers only. Any donations
to Battersea Dogs Home.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
