Curtis Beryl June
(June) Of Southbank Road, died at home on Thursday, 3rd October 2019,
aged 89 years.
Will be sadly missed by all
of her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
on Friday, 1st November at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque made payable to
"the Hospice of St Francis"
sent c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd. 48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019