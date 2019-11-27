Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Smith

Notice Condolences

Barbara Smith Notice
Smith (nee Keen)
Barbara Lily Passed away after a short illness in Wycombe Hospital
on 14th November 2019
aged 84 years.
Loving wife of the late Raymond and loving mother to Pauline, Elaine, Christine, Valerie and the late Julie.
Nan to her grandchildren
and great grand-daughters.
Funeral took place on
Tuesday 26th November at
St Bartholomew Church, Wiggington.
Donations, if desired, may be made to The Salvation Army in
Barbara's memory
c/o Churchfield Funeralcare,
Church Yard, Tring, HP23 5AE
Tel: 01442 825472
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -