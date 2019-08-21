|
|
|
Tyler Audrey Ann Of Potten End died at home on Wednesday, 31st July 2019
aged 89 years.
Funeral service to take place at
Holy Trinity Church (Potten End)
on Friday, 23rd August at 1:00pm.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque made payable to
"Hospice of St Francis" sent
c/o J. Worley or flowers are welcome.
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
344 High Street, Berkhamsted,
HP4 1HT Tel: (01442) 870326
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019