Neville Funeral Service (Hemel)
75 Marlowes
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP1 1LF
01442 252395
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:15
The North Chapel, West Herts Crematorium
Resources
Arthur Wingfield

Arthur Wingfield Notice
WINGFIELD Arthur Desmond Of Peartree Road,
Hemel Hempstead passed away peacefully on 22nd July 2019, aged 91 years.
Much loved Husband, Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad, he will be
sadly missed by all his family
and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The North Chapel, West Herts Crematorium on Thursday
8th August 2019 at 11.20am.
Family flowers only please, but if desired donations to
Dementia Research via
www.memorygiving.com.
All other enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, 75 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1LF
Tel: 01442 252395.
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 31, 2019
