Buffin Arthur William James of Lime Tree Manor and formerly of Sheepcote Road, died at home
on Friday, 28th June 2019
aged 96 years.
Funeral service to take place
at St Barnabas Church on
Thursday, 18th July at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to 'Alzheimers Society' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 10, 2019