Janes Anne Much loved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on
Saturday 16th March 2019, aged 88. She will be much missed by her children, grandchildren and friends.
There will be a funeral service at Chilterns Crematorium at 11.30am
for family members followed by a
service of remembrance at
St. Mary Magdalene Church, Flaunden, on Monday 8th April 2019 at 2.30pm and then at Flaunden Village Hall.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Dacorum Mencap
will be gratefully received at
https://mydonate.bt.com/charities/
dacorummencap
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
