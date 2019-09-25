|
|
|
GOMM Ann
(nee Moorcraft)
(of Tring) Sadly passed away on
Friday 13th of September 2019,
at W.G. Hospital, aged 80 years.
Much loved mother to Mandy,
Dawn and Julie and
grandmother to Gemma.
Will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Northchurch on Thursday the 3rd October at 2.00pm.
Flowers are welcome or, if preferred, donations may be made in lieu to
Age Concern, Hemel Hempstead.
Flowers and enquiries to:
Churchfield Funeral Care
Tel: 01442 825472.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019