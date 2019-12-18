|
|
|
Ann Gallagher In Loving Memory
of our Darling daughter
Ann who passed away
Christmas day 2008.
RIP
Sad are the hearts that loved you Ann,
Silent the tears that fall,
Living our lives without you,
Is the hardest part of all.
The special years will not return,
When we were all together,
But with all the love that's in our hearts,
You will walk with us forever.
Silent memories keep you near,
As time unfolds another year.
Ann , out of our lives
you may have gone,
But in our hearts you will
Always live on.
We miss you so much Ann.
Love you always,
Mum & Dad XXX
In loving memory of Ann.
Our thoughts are always with Ann,
Our memories never fade.
We treasure all the years we shared
And all the love you gave .
We will always love and miss you
With every passing day,
The longing just to see you
Will never go away .
You always had a smile to share,
Time to give and time to care.
A loving nature kind and true,
Ann, these are the memories
We have of you.
Love you always,
Ed, Julie, Isabel and Joe
XXXX
Remembering our lovely niece Ann.
Love always,
Uncle Patsy and Michael,
Aunties, Margaret, Ann & Agnes
XXX
Published in Hemel Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019