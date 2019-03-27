|
SAUNDERS Angela Rosemary Aged 75 Years.
Died 2nd March 2019
in the company of her family.
Beloved Wife, Partner, Mother
and Grandmother.
She lived a full & rewarding life and
was loved by all who knew her.
Her funeral will be on Friday 12th April at 11.00am Amersham Crematorium (Hampden Chapel).
Family flowers only donations to Macmillan Cancer Care
c/o Church View Funeral Services
161 Broad Street,
Chesham or via angela-rosemary-saunders.muchloved.com
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
