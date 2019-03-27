Home

Church View Funeral Service (Chesham)
161 Broad Street
Chesham, Buckinghamshire HP5 3EF
01494 776777
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00
Amersham Crematorium (Hampden Chapel)
Angela Saunders Notice
SAUNDERS Angela Rosemary Aged 75 Years.
Died 2nd March 2019
in the company of her family.
Beloved Wife, Partner, Mother
and Grandmother.
She lived a full & rewarding life and
was loved by all who knew her.
Her funeral will be on Friday 12th April at 11.00am Amersham Crematorium (Hampden Chapel).
Family flowers only donations to Macmillan Cancer Care
c/o Church View Funeral Services
161 Broad Street,
Chesham or via angela-rosemary-saunders.muchloved.com
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
