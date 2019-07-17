|
Hildersley Alice Of The Lodge Nursing Home,
died at Watford General Hospital
on Wednesday, 3rd July 2019,
aged 101 years.
Beloved mum to John.
Funeral service to take place at
West Herts Crematorium
(North Chapel) on Tuesday, 23rd July at 10:40am, followed by a memorial service at Hemel Hempstead
Methodist Church at 11:40am.
No flowers please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or
by cheque made payable to
'Cancer Research UK' or
'Alzheimer's Society' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL. Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 17, 2019