Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:30
West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:30
Hemel Hempstead Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Hildersley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Hildersley

Notice Condolences

Alice Hildersley Notice
Hildersley Alice Of The Lodge Nursing Home,
died at Watford General Hospital
on Wednesday, 3rd July 2019,
aged 101 years.
Beloved mum to John.
Funeral service to take place at
West Herts Crematorium
(North Chapel) on Tuesday, 23rd July at 10:40am, followed by a memorial service at Hemel Hempstead
Methodist Church at 11:40am.
No flowers please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or
by cheque made payable to
'Cancer Research UK' or
'Alzheimer's Society' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL. Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.