J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
16:00
St George's United Reformed Church
Long Chaulden, Hemel Hempstead
Alfonso Criscenti Notice
Criscenti Alfonso Former Proprietor of
Ristorante Alfonso, St Johns Road, Hemel Hempstead, Herts died at Watford General Hospital on
Tuesday, 1st October 2019,
aged 84 years.
Funeral service to take place at
St George's United Reformed Church, Long Chaulden, Hemel Hempstead,
HP1 2HX on Friday, 25th October
at 4:00pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque payable to
"'
sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors)
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019
