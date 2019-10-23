|
|
|
Criscenti Alfonso Former Proprietor of
Ristorante Alfonso, St Johns Road, Hemel Hempstead, Herts died at Watford General Hospital on
Tuesday, 1st October 2019,
aged 84 years.
Funeral service to take place at
St George's United Reformed Church, Long Chaulden, Hemel Hempstead,
HP1 2HX on Friday, 25th October
at 4:00pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque payable to
"'
sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors)
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019