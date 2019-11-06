|
|
|
Steeden Agnes Evelyn
(Nancy) of Tedder Road, died at
Hemel Hempstead General Hospital
on Wednesday, 16th October 2019
aged 85 years.
Funeral service to take place at
St Barnabas Church on
Monday, 11th November at 1:15 PM,
then onto Woodwells Cemetery
for the committal at 2PM.
All flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, can be made via www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to the 'British Heart Foundation' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019