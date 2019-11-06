Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
13:15
St Barnabas Church
Committal
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
14:00
Woodwells Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Steeden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Steeden

Notice Condolences

Agnes Steeden Notice
Steeden Agnes Evelyn
(Nancy) of Tedder Road, died at
Hemel Hempstead General Hospital
on Wednesday, 16th October 2019
aged 85 years.
Funeral service to take place at
St Barnabas Church on
Monday, 11th November at 1:15 PM,
then onto Woodwells Cemetery
for the committal at 2PM.
All flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, can be made via www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to the 'British Heart Foundation' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -