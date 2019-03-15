|
|
|
BALLANTYNE Margaret Hessel (Hazel) - Selkirk Suddenly but peacefully on the 7th March 2019, beloved wife of the late Bill, loving and dearly loved mum of Douglas and the late Cath, much loved granny of Nathan, Jason, Simon and David a great granny, and mother-in-law to John and Lisa,
a dear friend to many, will be much missed by all who knew her.
Service in Selkirk Parish Church
on Tuesday 19th March at 12 noon
followed by burial at
Shawfield Cemetery at 12:45pm.
All friends welcome.
Published in Hawick News on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More