MATA Winifred Clara Passed away on
27th May 2019.
She will be missed by all of us.
All are welcome to attend a short committal service at
Randalls Park Crematorium,
Randalls Road, Leatherhead, Surrey, KT22 0AG on Friday June 14th at 11.00am, followed by a Memorial Service at Reigate Park Church,
Park Lane East, Reigate, Surrey,
RH2 8BD at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only.
We suggest donations to either
The Blue Cross, or RNLI both charities she keenly supported.
Published in Hastings Observer on June 7, 2019
