Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Mata
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Mata

Notice Condolences

Winifred Mata Notice
MATA Winifred Clara Passed away on
27th May 2019.
She will be missed by all of us.
All are welcome to attend a short committal service at
Randalls Park Crematorium,
Randalls Road, Leatherhead, Surrey, KT22 0AG on Friday June 14th at 11.00am, followed by a Memorial Service at Reigate Park Church,
Park Lane East, Reigate, Surrey,
RH2 8BD at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only.
We suggest donations to either
The Blue Cross, or RNLI both charities she keenly supported.
Published in Hastings Observer on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.