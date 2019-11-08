Home

WARREN WIN 5-11-01 When I sit down, relax and quietly my life review.
I realise how each and every day
I'm still missing you.
It's now eighteen years
but to me seems like yesterday.
When you my soulmate, best friend and mother did pass away.
So many of my best times were when we were together.
Dearest Mother I will always cherish them forever.
As a team we both could and did beat what life at us threw.
Now alone I must be inspired by those memories of you.
Your Loving Son Bryan xxx
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 8, 2019
