Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hinkley Funeral Service
50 Mount Pleasant Road
Hastings, Sussex TN34 3SH
01424 722461
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
14:00
Hastings Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for William Woollett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Woollett

Notice Condolences

William Woollett Notice
Woollett William Arthur
(Bill) Passed away peacefully
at Bannow Nursing Home
on 6th February 2019 (aged 93).
Father to Lynn and Simon.
Stepfather to Mark and Paul.
Grandfather to Tracy and Debbie.
Great Grandfather
to Danny and George.
Funeral will take place at
Hastings Crematorium at 14.00
on Wednesday February 20th.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to Glyne Gap School c/o
Hinkley Funeral Service
50 Mount Pleasant Road,
Hastings, TN34 3SH.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Bannnow Nursing Home
for their love and care.
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.