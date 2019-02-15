|
|
|
Woollett William Arthur
(Bill) Passed away peacefully
at Bannow Nursing Home
on 6th February 2019 (aged 93).
Father to Lynn and Simon.
Stepfather to Mark and Paul.
Grandfather to Tracy and Debbie.
Great Grandfather
to Danny and George.
Funeral will take place at
Hastings Crematorium at 14.00
on Wednesday February 20th.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to Glyne Gap School c/o
Hinkley Funeral Service
50 Mount Pleasant Road,
Hastings, TN34 3SH.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Bannnow Nursing Home
for their love and care.
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 15, 2019
