|
|
|
CORNELIUS Walter (Wally) Hastings fishmonger for 52 years,
sadly passed away on Sunday
25th August 2019.
Beloved husband of Pamela, Father and Grandfather, will be sadly missed.
Love from his family
XXX.
His funeral will be held on
Tuesday 10th September at
Hastings Crematorium at 11.45 am.
Family flowers only.
Donations to SCOPE or the Huntington's Disease Association
may be sent via the Undertakers
Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea
TN37 6NH
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 6, 2019