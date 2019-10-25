Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vivien Weeden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivien Weeden

Notice Condolences

Vivien Weeden Notice
Weeden Vivien Ada Passed away on
14th October, aged 74
at St Michael's Hospice.
Beloved Mother to Claudine, Katie
and Elizabeth, Grandmother to
their children and Sister to
Glenda and Henry.
Cremation taking place on
Monday 28th October at 12.30pm at
Hastings Crematorium, The Ridge,
with the wake following at Bar Moda, 206 Queens Road, Hastings.
Flowers or donations welcome to
St Michael's Hospice c/o
Gannon & Son Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01424 446395.
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.