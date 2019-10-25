|
|
|
Weeden Vivien Ada Passed away on
14th October, aged 74
at St Michael's Hospice.
Beloved Mother to Claudine, Katie
and Elizabeth, Grandmother to
their children and Sister to
Glenda and Henry.
Cremation taking place on
Monday 28th October at 12.30pm at
Hastings Crematorium, The Ridge,
with the wake following at Bar Moda, 206 Queens Road, Hastings.
Flowers or donations welcome to
St Michael's Hospice c/o
Gannon & Son Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01424 446395.
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 25, 2019