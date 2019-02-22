Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00
Hastings Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Vic Lawes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vic Lawes

Notice Condolences

Vic Lawes Notice
LAWES Vic Passed away peacefully at Hastings Court on 14th February 2019,
aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Diane,
devoted father of Richard and Barry and loving grandfather of Daniel, Ethan, Noah, Rebecca, Quinn and Poppy.
Funeral service at
Hastings Crematorium on
Friday 1st March at 11.00am and afterwards at Bannatyne's Hotel.
Family flowers only; donations for Parkinson's UK may be sent to
A. C. Towner Ltd., 2-4 Norman Road,
St Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 6NH
Please wear bright colours.
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.