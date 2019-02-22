|
LAWES Vic Passed away peacefully at Hastings Court on 14th February 2019,
aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Diane,
devoted father of Richard and Barry and loving grandfather of Daniel, Ethan, Noah, Rebecca, Quinn and Poppy.
Funeral service at
Hastings Crematorium on
Friday 1st March at 11.00am and afterwards at Bannatyne's Hotel.
Family flowers only; donations for Parkinson's UK may be sent to
A. C. Towner Ltd., 2-4 Norman Road,
St Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 6NH
Please wear bright colours.
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 22, 2019
