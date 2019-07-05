|
|
|
WHELAN Thomas Patrick Of Three Oaks, Nr. Hastings on
20th June 2019.
Died peacefully in his sleep,
aged 61 years, after a short illness borne with patience and fortitude.
"He was such a gentleman".
The funeral is to take place at
Wealden Crematorium, Horam on Tuesday 9th July at 12 noon.
No flowers please, but donations,
if desired to St. Michael's Hospice,
St Leonards on Sea c/o Richard Green Funeral Service, 125 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 1RN.
Tel: 01825 760601.
Published in Hastings Observer on July 5, 2019