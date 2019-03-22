Home

Thomas Stapley Notice
STAPLEY Thomas Stapley, 87, passed away peacefully at home with his family around him, 9th March 2019.
Beloved father to Marie, Grandfather to Leon, Rueben and Jude.
He will be sadly missed,
but always remain in our hearts.
Funeral 28th March at
Hastings Crematorium 2pm,
feel free to wear blue as it was
Tom's favourite colour.
Immediate family flowers only, donations appreciated to
St. Michael's Hospice c/o
A C Towner Ltd, Norman Road,
St Leonards, TN37 6NH
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 22, 2019
