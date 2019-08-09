Home

Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex TN37 6NH
(142) 443-6386
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
14:30
Icklesham Parish Church
SWAINE Sylvia
(née Blunt) Passed away peacefully on
27th July 2019, aged 89 years at Roselands Care Home
after a long illness.
Widow of the late John,
beloved Mum of Rosalind and the late Keith. Mother-in-law and friend to
Roy, much loved Nan,
Great-Nan, Sister and Aunt.
Funeral at Icklesham Parish Church on Thursday 15th August at 2.30pm. Family flowers only or if desired, donations to The via the funeral directors, Arthur C. Towner Ltd, 2-4 Norman Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 6NH.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 9, 2019
