HOPKINSON Sylvia Ann (Sylv) Passed away at
The Laurels Nursing Home on
8th December 2019 aged 83 years. Beloved wife of late husband Jack,
dear mum and mother in law to
Ray & Jan, Andrea & Terry and a much loved Nan and Great Nanny to Lauren, Kerry, Rachel, Matthew and Freddie.
Funeral at Hastings Crematorium,
23rd December at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Sylv's chosen charity,
St Michael's Hospice,
can be made via Arthur C Towner,
2-4 Norman Road, St Leonards-on-Sea.
Published in Hastings Observer on Dec. 13, 2019
