Arthur C Towner Ltd (Bexhill-on-Sea)
Audley House
Bexhill, Sussex TN40 1DG
01424 733700
Susan Vance

Susan Vance Notice
VANCE Susan Alicia Passed away at home on
29th July, aged 75 years.

Loving Wife of Terry, caring Mother
to Trayton and Nick and adoring Nana
to Amelia, Sam, Verity and Joe.

Funeral service to be held on
Monday 12th August, 3.15pm
at Eastbourne Crematorium.

Family flowers only please; donations
if desired in Sue's memory for
Conquest Hospital (ITU Ward) may
be sent to Arthur C Towner Ltd,
1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea,
TN40 1DG. Telephone: 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 2, 2019
