Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex TN37 6NH
(142) 443-6386
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00
Hastings Crematorium
Shirley Stapley Notice
STAPLEY Shirley Anne Passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long battle with illness on
21st February 2019, aged 73.
Much loved wife of Rodney and cherished mother of Stephen and Mark. Will be much missed by her grandchildren Carrie-Anne,
Oliver, Jack and Harry who
were the love of her life.
Funeral service at
Hastings Crematorium on
Monday 11th March at 11.00am.
Family flowers only but donations to
St Michael's Hospice c/o
A. C. Towner Ltd, 2-4 Norman Road,
St Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 6NH
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 1, 2019
