Notice Standen Sheila May A long life, well lived.

Much loved Mother, Sister, Nan and Gee Gee, special Aunt and Great Aunt. We were all a great part of her life and she will be deeply missed. Grateful thanks to Reverend Joy Collins and to the many relatives and friends who attended

her service to say au revoir.

Particular thanks to Banfield and Pomphrey for their help, care, support and compassion - nothing was too much trouble and the black horses were magnificent. A splendid buffet was enjoyed at the Fairlight Lodge Hotel after the service. The funeral took place on 5th September. Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 13, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices