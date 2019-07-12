Home

BLACK Sheila Margaret Passed away peacefully on
30th June 2019, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved by all family and friends.
Funeral Service Tuesday 23rd July, 11.00a.m. at St Peters Church, Bexhill.
Thank you to the staff at Peterhouse Nursing Home and Holmsdale House Care Home for all your
care and support.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Sheila's memory to
St Michael's Hospice may be sent to Arthur C Towner Ltd., 1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 1DG.
Published in Hastings Observer on July 12, 2019
