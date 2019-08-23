|
Barfoot Sharon Linda Peacefully at home on 1st August 2019, aged 59. Beloved wife of Mark
and loving mother of Dana,
Daniel, Kane and Kerry.
Funeral service at
Hastings Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 29th August at 2.45 p.m. followed by burial in the Cemetery.
The ashes of Peggy and Harry Barfoot, Sharon's late parents-in-law will be interred alongside her at this time.
Flowers are welcome and may be sent to Arthur C. Towner Ltd. at
2-4 Norman Road, St Leonards.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 23, 2019