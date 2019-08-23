Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex TN37 6NH
(142) 443-6386
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Barfoot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Barfoot

Notice Condolences

Sharon Barfoot Notice
Barfoot Sharon Linda Peacefully at home on 1st August 2019, aged 59. Beloved wife of Mark
and loving mother of Dana,
Daniel, Kane and Kerry.
Funeral service at
Hastings Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 29th August at 2.45 p.m. followed by burial in the Cemetery.
The ashes of Peggy and Harry Barfoot, Sharon's late parents-in-law will be interred alongside her at this time.
Flowers are welcome and may be sent to Arthur C. Towner Ltd. at
2-4 Norman Road, St Leonards.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur C Towner Ltd
Download Now