|
|
|
BARKER Roy Ernest Brother of Joan and Patrick.
Uncle to Connie, Stephen and Linda.
Roy spent most of his life in
Hellingly Hospital owing to
mental illness. There, he looked after the hospital grounds and also did gardening for some of the doctors. After 20 years he had become an expert gardener.
He then went on to spend the rest of
his life in care homes. Firstly, The Glen Ma, Hastings and latterly,
The Hurst in St Leonard's.
Sadly Roy died at the Conquest Hospital on 12th November 2019 aged 89 years.
A funeral service for Roy will be held at Hastings Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th December at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations welcome to MIND.
Published in Hastings Observer on Dec. 6, 2019