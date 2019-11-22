Home

Arthur C Towner Ltd (Bexhill-on-Sea)
Audley House
Bexhill, Sussex TN40 1DG
01424 733700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00
Hastings Crematorium
Ronald Saxby Notice
SAXBY Ronald Edwin Peacefully on 14th November 2019, aged 82 years.
Ron will be very sadly missed
by his beloved wife Sylvia,
Mark and Caroline, Paul and Nicky,
Lyn and Len, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends.
Funeral service on
Tuesday 26th November, 11.00 a.m.
at Hastings Crematorium.
Family flowers only please;
donations for St Michael's Hospice
may be sent to
Arthur C Towner Ltd., 1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 1DG.
Telephone 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 22, 2019
