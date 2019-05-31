Home

Ronald Millerick

Notice Condolences

Ronald Millerick Notice
Millerick Ronald (Ron) Passed peacefully away on
20th May 2019, aged 88 years.
Sadly missed by his beloved wife Mary of 69 years marriage. Much loved father of Jane, Mary (Kate), Sheila, David, Peter, Ronnie and Donna, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather.
We will love and remember you always, rest in peace, God bless.
We would like to thank the Conquest Hospital for their care and kindness.
Funeral Service at
All Saints Church, Hastings Old Town, on Wednesday 12th June at 11.00am, followed by burial at Hastings Cemetery.
Family flowers only but donation
in lieu may be made, payable to the
RNLI (Hastings), care of and all enquiries please to
Banfield and Pomphrey Funeral Directors, Ore Village
01424 451057
Published in Hastings Observer on May 31, 2019
