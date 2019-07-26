Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:30
Hastings Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Valler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland Valler

Notice Condolences

Roland Valler Notice
Valler Roland Henry
Roly, Ron Brother of David, Adrian, Sue,
John and the late Ted, loving father to Chris, Dick and Annette, grandad to Tabetha, Daniel, Katy, Joss and the
late Toby, Callum and Megan and
great grandad to Benjamin and Jacob.
Died peacefully surrounded by his family at the Laurels Nursing Home
on 20th July following a long illness.
Funeral to be held at
Hastings Crematorium on
Monday 19th August at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only or donations for Alzheimer's, Prostate Cancer,
Queen Victoria Hospital Eye Department or Cot Death.
The family request no black clothing. Please join us afterwards for a celebration of his life at the
Conquerors March, Hastings.
Published in Hastings Observer on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.