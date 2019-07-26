|
|
|
Valler Roland Henry
Roly, Ron Brother of David, Adrian, Sue,
John and the late Ted, loving father to Chris, Dick and Annette, grandad to Tabetha, Daniel, Katy, Joss and the
late Toby, Callum and Megan and
great grandad to Benjamin and Jacob.
Died peacefully surrounded by his family at the Laurels Nursing Home
on 20th July following a long illness.
Funeral to be held at
Hastings Crematorium on
Monday 19th August at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only or donations for Alzheimer's, Prostate Cancer,
Queen Victoria Hospital Eye Department or Cot Death.
The family request no black clothing. Please join us afterwards for a celebration of his life at the
Conquerors March, Hastings.
Published in Hastings Observer on July 26, 2019