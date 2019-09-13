Home

FARRANT Robin Charles Passed away with his family at home on 4th September 2019, aged 84.
Dearly loved Husband of Sue, Father to Martin and Kim, Stepfather to Garry and Wendy, Grandfather to Jamie, Samantha, Amy and Charlie, Step-Grandfather to Alex and Isabella and Great-Grandfather to George, Scarlett, Rupert and Ralph.
Funeral to be held at Hastings Crematorium at 2.45pm on Friday 20th September, friends welcome.
Thank you to his G.P., nurses, carers and St. Michael's Hospice at Home for all your care and support.
Family flowers only please, donations in Robin's memory for St. Michael's Hospice may be sent to -
Arthur C Towner Ltd,
43 High Street,
Battle,
East Sussex,
TN33 0EE.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 13, 2019
