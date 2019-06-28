Home

Eaton Richard My beloved husband Richard, Barrister, Law Lecturer
and Business Mentor,
died peacefully on 14th June 2019,
at St Michael's Hospice,
St Leonards-on-Sea after a long struggle with cancer, insouciantly worn.

According to his wishes the funeral is private but all who knew him are welcome to join us to celebrate his life at the BrickWall Hotel, Sedlescombe
at 3.30 pm on Monday 8th July 2019. Please wear something colourful.
Donations, if wished, to the Hospice, with grateful thanks for their care.

'Until tomorrow, darling.'
Published in Hastings Observer on June 28, 2019
