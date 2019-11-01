Home

HUMPHREY Reginald Frederick
'Reg' Peacefully in the Conquest Hospital
on 23rd October 2019 aged 91 years.
Much loved husband of Daphne.
Loving father of Jane, Ian & James
and a devoted grandfather
and great-grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service at
Hastings Crematorium on
Friday 8th November at 11:00a.m.
No black and family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, payable to
'St. Michael's Hospice', may be sent c/o
J. Perigoe & Son Funeral Directors, Dixter Road, Northiam, East Sussex TN31 6LB. Tel: 01797 260316.
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 1, 2019
