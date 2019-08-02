Home

Raymond Iliffe Notice
ILIFFE Raymond James Passed away peacefully on
18th July, after a short illness.
Loved by Carol, his family and everybody whose lives he touched.
A service to celebrate Ray will be held at Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel, Thursday 22nd August at
1.00pm. Ray would like a touch
of blue but no football shirts.
Family flowers only please.
If you would like to make a donation
to Cancer Research, please contact
Arthur C. Towner Ltd., Bexhill.
We will love and miss him always
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 2, 2019
