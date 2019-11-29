|
|
|
Hodge Raymond George
AKA Paul Revere, entertainer On 2nd November 2019.
The funeral service takes place at Hastings Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th December at 3.30pm.
After the service all are welcome
to the E.H.S.A.A Club
(next to the lifeboat station);
to continue celebrating the life and memory of Ray, with music,
dancing and a buffet.
Family flowers only, but donations in lieu for Bluebell Ridge (R.S.P.C.A)
Cat re-homing Centre, may be sent
c/o and all enquiries please to
Banfield and Pomphrey
Funeral Directors, Ore Village, Hastings. TN35 5BG.
Tel: 01424 720002
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 29, 2019