Ballard Ray Passed away peacefully at the Conquest Hospital
on 3rd December 2019.
Loved husband of Daphne,
a wonderful father to Darren and a loving Grandad to Abigail and Annabel.
The funeral service takes place at Hastings Crematorium on Thursday 19th December at 11.45am.
Family flowers only but donations in lieu for Cancer Research UK or
The British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o and all enquiries please to
Banfield and Pomphrey,
476 Old London Road, Ore Village, Hastings, TN35 5BG. 01424 720002
Published in Hastings Observer on Dec. 13, 2019
