|
|
|
Lillycrop Peter
(Frill) Passed away suddenly at Brighton County Hospital
on Sunday 22nd September,
aged 70.
Much loved husband of Pam,
father to Jay and Jo Granddad to Jordan, Kai, Reggie and Rocco.
Funeral to be held at
Eastbourne Crematorium on
Wednesday 23rd October 12.15pm.
Followed by wake at Highwoods
Golf Club everyone welcome.
Family flowers.
Donations Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries via Sayce & Bull 38 Sackville Road, Bexhill-on-Sea,
TN39 3JE.
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 11, 2019